Newport are in need of power surge

Rugby

The physical advantage the leading contenders hold over most of the sides in National League Two West is becoming more and more evident as each week passes.

And that was the case again on Saturday when Newport fell to a 55-0 defeat away to second-placed Clifton.

The hosts only led 5-0 after 28 minutes but their dominance in the set-piece eventually told as they ran out convincing winners.

Newport’s director of rugby and Bob Adams was hugely impressed by Saturday’s hosts and knows his side have to somehow come up with a way to mix it against the leading sides.

“We have played some good sides but they were brilliant,” said Adams. “I can’t fault my players for their effort and I am watching them put a shift in week in week out. But the players know it and the coaches know it, our set-piece against the top sides is nowhere near good enough.

“We haven’t got a power game against the top four and it is really difficult to change that. On Saturday, the smallest player in their front row was 6ft1. They brought a hooker on who was 6ft4 and 21 stone.

“We can’t hide from it and there has been no finger pointing.

“We are going to have to work hard on the training ground and get down to the real tough, nitty gritty part of the game.

“We have to be smart as coaches to look at how we can help them but we have to try to find more grit and steel.”

Newport are on the road again on Saturday at Luctonians with Adams looking for an immediate reaction to the Clifton defeat.

“By hook or by crook we have to perform,” he said. “We have three really big games before Christmas now and we are targeting 10 points from those games.”

“We need to cut down on the number of penalties and errors we are making which gives the top sides a chance to play to their strength and pick on our weakness.

“It’s something we are going to have to work really hard on.

“The squads the top four are ready for National One.

“One thing we have found out is that rugby in the south west and west regions is in a different league.

“When a side dominates in that area it earns them penalties and field position.