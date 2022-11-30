Bridgnorth turn on the style in return to winning ways

Bridgnorth rugby

After a run of three straight defeats, the All Blacks offered glimpses of the free-flowing rugby head coach Bryan Smallman wants to see them playing as they beat Stoke.

Luis Evitt scored two tries while Loti Molitika and Elliot Murphy both touched down once and Murphy added three conversions and a penalty to see the hosts to a 29-23 success.

“It was a better performance,” said Smallman. “We had spoken before about players staying on task and during our free week we held talks about how we want to play.

“We haven’t reinvented the wheel but we have moved up a gear.

“If we had played like we did on Saturday and lost, I would have still been very happy with the performance.

“We created a lot of opportunities and the speed of ball was better.

“There were some mistakes but that was because we were asking the players to play in a fatigued state.

“The first 20 minutes was some of the best rugby we have played all season.

“We have got some breathtaking players in the backs but they haven’t really been getting their hands on the ball. But things dovetailed nicely on Saturday.

“Had we played Saturday how we did in the previous two games we would have lost.

“There was a level there for the lads to look at. That’s what we need to be doing.”

The victory left the All Blacks sitting third in the table, six points behind leaders Dudley Kingswinford and three behind second-placed Bromsgrove.

Bridgnorth are at home gain this weekend when they host Broadstreet and Smallman is braced for another tough test.

“Broadstreet will bring a different sort of challenge,” added Smallman.

“They are very blunt and physical up front and their set-piece can be awesome.

“We have to try to control what they are doing and get our plays in place.”

Ludlow head coach Mikey Jones is backing his men to get back on track after they were knocked off top spot in Regional Two West Midlands.

A 22-21 reverse at home to title rivals Old Halesonians meant Ludlow slipped down to fourth in the standings, level on points with Malvern and Walsall, while last Saturday’s visitors moved into pole position.

The setback was The Linney men’s third defeat in four outings, having started the season with seven straight wins. They will be looking to bounce back on Saturday when they welcome Walsall in another top-of-the-table clash.

And Jones is backing his troops to respond.

“We have fallen off top spot now and we are not favourites anymore,” said Jones. “Other people won’t be talking about us as much, other than to say that we lost, and I’m OK with that.

“We had been top of the league for a while but now the pressure is off us a little bit.

“We have two home games on the bounce, big games, before travelling to Wolverhampton in the last game before Christmas and the players will be up for those. And I’m backing them to bounce back.”

Jones had no complaints about Saturday’s result as

“We didn’t deserve to win,” he admitted.

“We were nowhere near where we need to be.

“We haven’t got a settled side at the moment. There are a lot of different combinations each week down to injuries and availability.

“That is causing some of the problems, but the mentality is also letting us down.

“We keep giving away cheap penalties and that is hurting us.

“I have spoken to them about it and so has the skipper.

“We need a reaction now. We have to get back to the sort of rugby we can play and not let other things affect us.”

Raife Hughes and Rhys Perkins scored Ludlow’s tries against Stoke last Saturday with the rest of the points coming from the boot of Will Hodnet.

Whitchurch were 34-10 winners at Droitwich in the same division, while there were defeats in Counties One Midlands West (North) for Telford Hornets and Shrewsbury.

Luke Walters was the star of the show as Market Drayton Ravens secured the Shropshire spoils.

Scrum-half Walters scored a hat-trick of tries to help Ravens secure a a hard earned 21-11 success away to Counties Two Midlands West (North) rivals Cleobury Mortimer.

The victory, Ravens’ second in three games, lifted then eight points clear of their hosts and Luctonians, who and third and second from bottom of the table respectively.

The game started badly for the Ravens as the home team scored an unconverted try within a minute of kicking off.

And that lead was extend to 8-0 when the hosts added a penalty.

But Ravens, led by an impressive display from Alex Gammon, rallied.

Chad Fieldhouse and Gammon combined to create the chance for Walters to score under the posts for his first try of the afternoon. Gammon added the conversion

Another penalty from the hosts made it 11-7 but that was to be their final score of the day.

Ravens started to dominant but squandered a number of opportunities before the half-time whistle.

The visitors picked up where they had left off after the break and their pressure was finally rewarded when Walters crashed over to score his second try. Gammon’s successful conversion saw Ravens lead 14-11.

Some desperate defence from the hosts kept Ravens at bay, but the wrapped up the win when Walters collected an offload to complete his treble. Gammon’s conversion rounded off the scoring.

Ravens host Harborne on Saturday (2.15pm).

Elsewhere, Newport Seconds were 42-7 winners over Clee Hill, while Oswestry and Bridgnorth Seconds suffered defeats on the road.

Whitchurch Seconds overcame Warley 33-17 in Counties Three Midlands West (North), but Ludlow Seconds went down 48-0 at Aston old Edwardians.