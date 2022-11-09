Newport need to develop a ruthless streak – Adams

The final score read 33-19 in the home side's favour but that failed to provide a true reflection on the game.

After falling two scores behind, Newport battled back and found themselves 21-19 down at half-time.

They then dominated possession during the second half but somehow failed to trouble the scorers. And to run salt into their wounds, the hosts added a couple more late scores.

"We were camped in their 22 for large parts of the second half but didn't make it count," said Adams.

"It was one of the most pleasing performances of the season and it's really frustraing to have come away with no points at all.

"The final score isn't a true reflection of the game. It was a tight match, as was the one against Loughborugh but we have lost them both when we could possibly have won both.

"You have to give credit to Hornets defence during the second half, but we were our own worst enemy at times.

"We got into good positions but then there would be a knock on, an infringement or we would take the wrong option. It was a frustrating day.

"We have to be more ruthless. When we get into a team's 22 for long spells we have to come away with points.

"They probably got inside our 22 six times and score five tries.

"I was pleased with the performance, we looked more solid and cohesive and the effort can't be faulted, but we have to be ruthless.

Frustrated to see a chance of