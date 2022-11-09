Ludlow hit back to stay in charge of promotion race

Ludlow

After seeing their perfect start to the season ended by Hereford the week before, The Linney men served up the perfect response as they ran in six tries on the way to a 36-27 success.

Ludlow were made to work hard for their latest victory as they trailed three times, but they hit their straps after the break.

Raife Hughes, Jack Davies, James Mear, Tom Perkins, Joe Doyle and Owen Jones all scored tries with Will Hodnet adding three conversions. And a good day was capped by the news that title rivals Hereford lost to Malvern, which saw Ludlow open up a seven-point gap at the top of the table.

“They had the better of us in the first half and we made things hard for ourselves,” said head coach Mikey Jones. “But we improved in the second half and in the last 20 minutes we took charge and they couldn’t live with us.

“It was a good win and a good reaction to the defeat the week before. Not many sides will come away from Worcester with much this season.”

Ludlow face another tough test on Saturday when they travel to tackle a Malvern side who have reeled off five straight wins.

Elsewhere in the division, Whitchurch were edged out 31-30 by Wolverhampton.

Ludlow II and Whitchurch II both suffered home defeats in Counties Three Midlands West (North), while Bishop’s Castle & Onny Valley climbed into the top half of Counties Four Midlands West (South) with a 15-14 success at Droitwich II.

n Clee Hill Ladies are top of the NC Three Midlands (West) table following a dramatic 22-14 win away to Stafford. Tries from Millie Whitehouse, Leigh Bowen and Amy Godding, plus a Sadie Hall conversion saw them lead 17-14 at half-time. And they dug deep to keep the home side at bay, wrapping the victory when Whitehouse went over for her second try of the