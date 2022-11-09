Notification Settings

Battling Telford Hornets go down at home

By Nick Elwell

Selection issues undermined Telford Hornets’ hopes of a positive result against Counties One Midlands West (North) high-flyers Tamworth.

Tim Chapman

Injuries and unavailability forced Hornets to field a much-changed side and although they put up a valiant battle, they were beaten 33-17 by their visitors.

Tamworth scored a converted try after two minutes but Hornets hit back to level when captain Steve Monk drove over following a five-metre lineout. Ben Lewis added the conversion.

The visitors struck again to lead 14-7 at half-time with Lewis landing a penalty early in the second half to make it 14-10.

The teams then exchanged converted tries – Reece McCallister touching down for the hosts – before Tamworth added an unconverted try to lead 26-17.

Hornets applied some late pressure but saw their hopes dashed when Tamworth broke away for a converted score to wrap up the win.

Hornets are at home to Uttoxeter on Saturday.

Nick Elwell

