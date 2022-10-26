Newport back to winning ways on the road at Stour

George Newman celebrates a crucial fourth try for Bridgnorth against Kenilworth Picture: Robert Nicholls

Bob Adams’ men had gone almost a month without a league success, but racked up their third win in seven to increase the gap to the bottom four.

Director of rugby Adams was left furious the previous week as the Fishes let a home lead slip between their fingers against Loughborough Students, but there was no repeat errors seven days later with Newport 37-27 winners.

Indeed the shoe was on the other foot, as the visitors three times fought back from a deficit in the Black Country to return to Shropshire with the full five points, including a try bonus.

Hosts Stourbridge, now three places and nine points behind Newport, led 5-0, 19-7 and 22-19 before the visitors struck back with some clinical scoring after the interval, as well as Connor Adams’ consistent kicking.

Newport did briefly lead 7-5 early on after Adams converted from Max Himbury’s try but Stourbridge hit back.

Tristian de Jager’s converted try brought Newport back to 19-14 later in the half before James Morton went over to level.

An Adams penalty after the restart had the scoreline locked at 22 all before Newport hit the front. Morton powered down for his second try, which was converted and Jacob Leonard crossed the line to open up a 34-22 lead. Stour pulled a try back but Adams’ late penalty sealed matters.

Newport return to The Old Showground on Saturday, where they welcome sixth-placed Exeter University (2.15pm).

Bridgnorth completed a stunning comeback to climb to fourth in rugby union’s Regional One Midlands.

The All Blacks fought back from 28-7 down at home to Kenilworth to snatch a 31-28 victory thanks to Elliot Murphy’s late penalty.

Kenilworth made a confident start with good phases of play and had their first seven points on the board when they were awarded a controversial penalty try that also resulted in a Bridgnorth player being sent to the sinbin for 10 minutes.

Despite that, Bridgnorth levelled things up when open side flanker Adam Ellis made excellent ground and managed to offload the ball for James Barham to score a well-worked try, converted by Murphy.

However, Kenilworth came roaring back and scored three more converted tries, unanswered, to take a 28-7 lead and leave Bridgnorth fans worried about another heavy defeat – like the 44-10 reverse they suffered at Dudley Kingswinford.

However, Bridgnorth got themselves back in it just before half-time when sustained pressure told from a five-metre lineout as Murphy grounded the ball and then converted himself.

The hosts had to withstand more pressure from Kenilworth, but weathered the storm and then struck back.

Adam Ellis made good ground and passed for replacement winger George Bvuma to score. Murphy converted.

And, roared on by the home support, George Newman crossed the line for a fourth Bridgnorth try.

Murphy’s conversion levelled the scores and his penalty took them clear.

Kenilworth tried to get back into it, but Ben Rochelle rose highest to steal an attacking lineout and Gareth Bladen kicked the ball into touch, much to the jubilation of the All Blacks.

Bridgnorth travel to Lichfield for their next game on Saturday.

Ludlow maintained their perfect start to the Regional Two West Midlands season – recording their seventh bonus-point triumph from seven matches.

Their latest victory came on the road at Evesham thanks to tries from William Hodnett (three), Rhys Perkins (two), Thomas Amphlett (two) and Jack Davies.

Telford Hornets slipped to their second defeat in a row after being beaten 32-14 at home by Stafford in Counties One Midlands West (North).

With Dylan Read breaking down in the warm-up, Hornets were forced into a last minute rejig of the team – moving Ryan Edwards to fly-half, William Van Tonder starting as outside centre and Harry Stokes making his 1st XV debut on the bench.

A frantic first 15 minutes saw Stafford score two tries, one converted, to open up a 12-point lead. But Hornets’ pack then started to gain some control, resulting in try for Josh Ball, converted by Nathan Decalmer.

Stafford extended their lead further in the second half, but the try of the match went to Decalmer, who raced the length of the field – chipping the ball over the defence – to touch down.

Telford are eighth in the table, while county rivals Shrewsbury conceded a walkover to Edwardians and now sit sixth in the division.

Bridgnorth II lead the way in Counties Two Midlands West (North), but only after edging out bottom club Aldridge 19-13 on their travels.

Unbeaten Clee Hill are just two points behind the leaders in second after a 35-21 victory over Handsworth thanks to a hat-trick of tries from captain Charlie Evans and one each from Scott Jordan, Robbie Jordan and Will George – the latter on debut. A conversion and penalty was added by Hayden Edwards.

Market Drayton were unable to build on a good win over Luctonians III the previous week as they were beaten in a Shropshire derby at Oswestry.

Ryan Horton, Ratubalvu Wame and George Minshall scored the Raven’s tries.

Elsewhere in the division, Cleobury Mortimer lost 40-22 at Veseyans and Newport II went down 32-12 to Luctonians III.