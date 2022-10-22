Clee Hill impress in first ever game

Clee Hill Rugby Club Women

The south Shropshire club were founded more than two years ago but made to wait to play league rugby due to delays caused by the pandemic.

And a full crowd at the club's Tenbury Road base cheered the debut side as they worked a 10-0 lead early in the second half, following tries by Fern Bayliss and Leigh Bowen.

But the hosts understandably tired late on, according to backs captain and team founder Sadie Hall, and Silhillians roared back with three tries, two converted, for a 21-10 win.

"It was an outstanding performance for a first competitive game, the girls could not have done better," said Hall.

“We battled well through the game. We are a developing side, always welcoming new players to the team.

"We played against Bridgnorth last November, half touch and half contact, January played Kidderminster.

"It was really good to finally be on that pitch again, after everything it was great.

"But it was a very tough game.

"They've played quite a few games, in a league last year, whereas we've never played in a game quite so hard.

"It's a really big step, compared to the friendlies we played it's a completely different game, it was so much harder!"

Fly half Hall, 24, is a teaching assistant and has been around Clee Hill Rugby Club for much of her life due to the involvement of her dad and brother. She had never previously played competitively.

But she was part of the inspiration for the club's first ever ladies team and helped recruit the ranks. There is now a squad of 30 regularly training.

Some have previously turned out for Cleobury Mortimer but many are new to the sport.

"It's really good for the area and club, we've two men's teams, women's team and all the junior sides as well," she added.

"Our crowd on Saturday filled both sides of the pitch, it's drawn everyone together, which is great, it was a really good weekend for the club.

I'm glad to be part of it, I wanted to be part of it.

"We get new people coming each week now, there's loads of interest."

Clee Hill turn out in the five-team Women's NC 3 Midlands (West) alongside Silhillians, Stone, Stafford and Kenilworth IIs.

Their next clash is away to Stafford on Sunday, November 6.

The team train once each week, on Wednesdays, at 7pm at the club's ground.

Clee Hill have been supported by sponsors, including T.Preece Timber Buildings Ltd, National Steel Buildings UK, Severn Valley Quad Trekking, Pipey Construction (Owen Huffer) and Lucy Taylor at Simply Stylish.