Newport agree deals for a pair of prop forwards

Director of rugby Bob Adams had been on the hunt for prop forwards and has now bolstered his pack by agreeing deals with Kaid O’Neill and Jake Byrne.

And Adams is hopeful all the necessary paperwork will be completed for the duo to be in contention for Saturday’s home clash with Loughborough Students.

“I have been looking for props all through the summer and it’s now autumn and we have managed to sign a couple,” said Adams. “We have had some good players in those positions but we have had some injuries and it was an area that needed bolstering.

“Kaid is a 23-year-old South African and has been playing in Wales. He was part of the Ospreys academy and has played for Swansea.

“He has relocated and was looking for a club and we have taken him on board.

“Jake is coming back from a 15 month break from rugby due to work and family commitments.

“He is a player I know about because he came through age group rugby with my son. He has played for Coventry and Richmond.

“They have agreed to sign and now we are just finalising the paperwork and hopefully they will be in contention to play Saturday.”

Newport will be keen to banish the memory of the 95-7 loss to Redruth in their last outing when the return on Saturday.

“We haven’t reviewed it or talked about, that’s gone,” said Adams. “I am looking forward to this weekend and getting back in action after a week off.”

Bridgnorth’s in-form rugby aces are braced for another testing afternoon when they return to action.

After enjoying a weekend off, the All Blacks make the relatively short trip to Dudley Kingswinford on Saturday in another top-of-the-table Regional One Midlands clash.

Bridgnorth go into the contest on the back of four straight wins and having ended Burton and Derby’s perfect starts to the season in the last two outings.

They now sit fourth in the standings, two places and one point behind their hosts on Saturday and with head coach Bryan Smallman looking for more of the same.

“We are really happy to be in that little shake up at the top,” he said.

“There is a nice buzz around the place. The first team are doing well and the second team keep winning and are top of their division. It’s our responsibility to keep it going.”

Smallman expects a tough test in the Black Country on Saturday.

“DK have brought in a couple of players from Stourbridge and made changes to their coaching set up,” he said.

“With what they have done during the off season, they will be there or thereabouts.