Ludlow's Doyle set to miss the rest of the season

Back row forward Doyle has been a key performer for the club and has helped them make a storming start to their Regional Two West Midlands campaign.

But he is now set for an extended spell of the sidelines after it was confirmed he has damaged the anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament in his knee.

Doyle sustained the injury during Ludlow’s last outing, the 33-13 success away to Crewe and Nantwich on October 1.

“It’s massive blow,” said head coach Mikey Jones. “Charlie has done his ACL and MCL and I would say he’s looking at 12 months out.

Stand-out

“Charlie has been one of our stand-out players since he joined us one of our best players this season.”

Jones now has to decided who will take over from Doyle in the number eight role after one potential replacement, Ben Black, was also sidelined by injury.

“Ben was one option to replaced Charlie, but unfortunately he has broken is thumb and will be out for a couple of months,” added Jones.

“But we have got good depth to our squad this season and this will give someone else an opportunity to make an impact.”

Ludlow return to action on Saturday at home to lowly Droitwich and will be looking to make it six wins from six league outings, and with their coach still looking for more.