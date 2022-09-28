Whitchurch are beaten on their travels

Whitchurch

The visitors spent most of their time in the Malvern half throughout the match, but despite crossing the whitewash a few times tries were not given as the ball was held up.

Malvern crossed the line twice successfully in the first half and once in the second, convertng two of those tries to make up their 19 points. But Whitchurch did make it on to the scoreboard in either half.

Their first-half try came from a lineout and rolling maul 10 metres out that ended with Jake Rees grounding the ball.

Young Isaac Wilding – Whitchurch’s man of the match – also struck from 40 metres out off a lineout. He ran through four tackles before smashing over the line.

Training appears to be paying off though as there was a huge improvement in the set piece, with Whitchurch dominating the lineout and winning most of their scrums.