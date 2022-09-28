Telford Hornets will be striving to get back on track

Rugby

Having won their opening game of the Counties One Midlands West (North) rugby season 30-25 against Camp Hill, Hornets have tasted defeat in each of their following three games.

But they can take heart from their latest setback away to Newcastle (Staffs) last weekend.

Hornets produced an encouraging performance that included a powerful display from their forwards as they were edged out 23-22.

Denham Samuels scored twice from number eight, while captain Steven Monk continued his impressive work rate and was rewarded with a solitary try.

For the back division, Nathan Declamer added to the score with a try and conversion as Telford bagged two points.

Denham Samuels took the man-of-the match honours.

Meanwhile, league rivals Shrewsbury picked up their second triumph of the campaign after winning 39-7 against Stourbridge Lions on home soil.

In Counties Three Midlands West (North), Ludlow II went down 54-28 at home to Eccleshall and Whitchurch II conceded a walkover for the third time in four matches this season – this time granting Aston Old Edwardians the points.

Bishop’s Castle & Onny Valley also conceded a walkover in Counties Four Midlands West (South) at Worcester II.