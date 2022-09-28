Oswestry aiming to respond after tasting defeat

Oswestry

Almost from the Handsworth restart the locals found themselves in the Oswestry 22 and their large pack were able to push Oswestry back to their try line and score their first try. The conversion was successful and the locals took a 7 points to 5 lead.

Oswestry fought back with a great run by Rory Kershaw who dodged the defenders and run closer to their try line before being caught. The local fly half was quick to take advantage of the slope and kick Oswestry back into their defence line where they applied further pressure on the Oswestry defence. After 30 minutes of play the added pressure paid off and with a missed tackle they were able to run in their second try which was converted. The locals were now 14 points to 5 up.

With the local support cheering their team on Handsworth were using the ground to their advantage and apply further pressure. Oswestry conceded another penalty and Handsworth converted the kick further extending their lead to 17 points to 5.

Halftime came giving the coach Jordan Davies and Lee Rogers time to give their team advice knowing that they would have the advantage of the slope in the second half.

Oswestry kicked off and were quickly on the edge of the hosts 22 with Max Rudd completing another powerful run where Tom Williams made space passing to Lewys Cooke who was too quick and ran over to score the second Oswestry try. Iwan Ellis converted the kick and the score now stood at 17 points to 12.

Handsworth kicked the ball long from the restart and put pressure on the Oswestry defence line. The referee played advantage for an Oswestry infringement and the number 12 from Handswoth made a drop goal attempt which just missed. The locals then kicked the penalty and were 20 points to 12 in the lead.

Oswestry got back in the Handsworth half and pushed the locals back into their 22 and from good play by the Oswestry pack edged closer to the try line. Tom Williams used his speed to run over and score the third Oswestry try. The conversion was kicked by Iwan Ellis and the score now stood at 20 points to 19.

Oswestry got back into the Handsworth half and following an Oswestry attack Fabrizio Gaito who had come on to replace Connor Bishop was able to run down the wing and score a try. As he ran past the last defender the fullback was seen by the referee to deliberately foul the Oswestry player and Oswestry were awarded a penalty try. The fullback was given a yellow card. Oswestry were now 26 points to 20 in the lead.

Handsworth were keen to get back into the Oswestry half and keeping the ball within their large pack they were slowly driving Oswestry back. From an Oswestry handling error the hosts were awarded another penalty and the locals were now just 3 points behind Oswestry.

Time was running out and Handsworth were desperate to score and Oswestry were strong in defence but were deemed to commit another foul and Dan Smart was given a yellow card. Oswestry tried to hold out but from the calamity of tackling close to the Oswestry try line the referee awarded a try that was in dispute by Oswestry and the locals were now 28 points to 26 in the lead. The conversion was kicked and the locals were now 30 points to 26 up.

There was just enough time left for Oswestry to restart and the locals held on to the ball before kicking the ball out to secure the win.