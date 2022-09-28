Bridgnorth eye another win against free-scoring Derby

Bridgnorth

A hard-fought 18-12 success away to Burton has set the All Blacks up nicely for this weekend’s cash with the high-flying East Midlands outfit.

Tries from Jonah Boyce and Connor Nicholls, plus two penalties and a conversion from Elliot Murphy saw Bridgnorth to victory away to a Burton side who had gone into the clash on the back of three straight wins.

And head coach Bryan Smallman will be looking for another display full of character and grit on home soil on Saturday.

“It was a good result on Saturday,” said Smallman.

“Burton went into the game with three wins from three and scored after 40 seconds.

“We showed some character after going behind on a couple of occasions which was pleasing.

“They had opportunities late on but we defended really, really well.

“It was hard work and the players were shattered afterwards.

“We had to play in areas we don’t like playing in against Burton, but we kept the ball really well, which was very pleasing, and that is something we will have to do again on Saturday.

“Derby have won all four of their games and scored 66 points last Saturday.

“We don’t know if they are really good or if they haven’t been tested yet.

“They play on an artificial pitch so I would expect them to play a free flowing style of rugby and that is something we will have to contend with.

“Hopefully there will be a big crowd backing us on for what should be a good game.”

Bridgnorth were rocked at the start on Saturday when Burton grabbed a try inside the first minute. Murphy hit back with two penalties before the host scored a converted try to lead 12-6.

But Bridgnorth dug in after the break and hit back with a converted try from captain Boyce.