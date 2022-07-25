Newport's Bob Adam relishing challenge managing a big squad

Newport Rugby

Having guided his side to the Midlands Premier title last term, Adams now has to come to terms with the step up in standard the National League brings.

And his man-management skills are also likely to be put to the test after a busy summer of recruitment.

Adams wanted competition and cover for every position and he has certainly achieved that thanks to a glut of new signings.

And with a senior playing squad of 30-plus, Adams knows there are going to be a number of disappointed faces each week when the matchday squad is announced.

"It could be a challenge (managing all the players), but I am the sort of person who likes a challenge," said Adams. "That’s what motivates me.

"And I am sure the group of players we have will also be up for the challenges that lie ahead.

"We will keep pushing ourselves and seeing how we can keep improving. The excitement is growing now as we get closer to the season."

Adams has added 11 new signings and is still looking for another front row forward. And the influx of players should ensure there is no danger of any complacency creeping in.

"We had an excellent squad last season and we have managed to strengthen that," added Adams.

"I wanted to increase the competition because I think that is key.

"We could have got into a situation, off the back of a very good season, where players were thinking they had no one pushing for their position. That’s something that can creep up on you.

"I wanted cover for all the positions, players who were specialists in each position rather than have to play people out of position.