Newport closing in on two new wings ahead of new season

Rugby

Adams has spent the off-season bolstering his squad for the forthcoming National League campaign with a number of new signings checking in.

And now Adams is on the verge of adding two wingers to his ranks.

“A UK-based South African winger will be joining us,” said Adams,

“He trained with us last week and he has agreed to sign for us.

“We are just waiting for the paperwork to be completed and until that is done I don’t want to officially announce the signing.

“I am also hoping that we will pick up another winger, who is being relocated by the RAF.

“He is just waiting for his posting to be confirmed and then he will hopefully be joining.”

The new arrivals will leave Adams searching for just one more addition to his pack.

“Those signings will complete the search for additions in the backs and it leaves us eight weeks to try to find another front row option,” he added.

“But if any local players indicate they want to come along to training or any of the university lads when they return later in the summer, then we will have a look at them.”

Newport checked in for their first pre-season training session last week and Adams was delighted with the turnout. “We had good numbers for our first session.” he said. “There are a few players away on holiday and some who couldn’t make it because of work commitments, but it was a pleasing turnout.

“We had a presentation and then trained for 50 minutes.