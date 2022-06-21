Notification Settings

Shrewsbury Lions taste the big time at Challenge Cup final

RugbyPublished: Comments

Shrewsbury Lions rugby league players got a taste of the big time after getting on to the pitch for the Challenge Cup final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Shrewsbury Lions at the London Stadium
The youngsters had earlier played in rugby league festival, hosted by London Skolars at White Hart Lane Community Sports Centre, winning several of their games.

They then got to parade around the pitch at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before taking their seats for the Challenge Cup final, won by Wigan Warriors.

"It really was an incredible experience," said coach William Flynn. "What a great memorable day – one which we all totally enjoyed and will never forget."

n Shrewsbury Lions are based at London Road, Shrewsbury, and train and play throughout the year.

For information on how to give rugby league a try with the Lions, log on to https://shrewsburylions.net/

