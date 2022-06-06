Yeomans and Lines claim the big prizes at Ludlow

Trevor Patchett

Front row forward Yeomans took the player of the year accolade while full-back Lines headed home with the players’ player of the year award.

The presentations put the seal on a fine season for the club that saw their first team secure a top four finish in Midlands One West under the guidance of head coach Mikey Jones and player/coach Joe Doyle.

“It was a very good night,” said Jones. “There were 60-plus players there as well as club members.

“And it was nice to look back on a successful season.

“We didn’t know how things would pan out after Covid but we did well and it was a really good season.”

Jones also paid to tribute to the winners of the two main player awardsm Yeomans and Lines.

“James’ award was well deserved,” added the head coach. “He is one of our older and more experienced players at 32, and he was outstanding.

“He was shocked that he got the award. He was ready to pack in rugby before he joined us two years ago because he wasn’t enjoying it.

“He came to us and he is really enjoying his rugby now.

“He has certainly got his va va voom back.

“Jack is a class act. He played every minute of every game which shows what sort of athlete he is.”

The second team awards saw Colin Fish named player of the year while the players’ player accolade went to Tom Holloway.

“Again they were deserved awards,” said Jones.

“Tom has had a few games in the first team and Colin played in the last game of the season.

“They were always in the mix when it came to first team selection.”

Other awards included the breakthrough player of the year which went to Matt Ashley.