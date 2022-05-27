Newport close to three more deals

Director of rugby Bob Adams has already secured four new players for next season – and wants a big squad so they can cope with the demands of fourth-tier rugby.

“We signed four players last week and I am hopefully of having another three signed up this weekend,” said Adams. “Things have been agreed and we are just waiting for the paperwork to go through, but until that has been completed we won’t be announcing any names.

“We are still looking to strengthen the numbers. I want a big squad for next season.

“We had 33 last season and I would like to go with 35 or 36 next season if we can. Hopefully we can get there.”

While looking to increase numbers in the squad, Adams is also having to deal with departures.

He said: “We have lost four players – Craig Wilson, Benny Elliot and Sam Evans have retired while Alex Gow has moved down to London.

“I think it’s important to have a big squad and have two players for every position.

“It creates plenty of competition and also means we have players who can step in to each position if someone is injured or unavailable.

“It means we won’t have to be putting square pegs in round holes.

“We have signed players who have played at the level we are going into or the one above.

“It’s important to have a few players with experience of playing at a higher level.