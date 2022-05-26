Haberdashers enjoy record year of rugby

Haberdashers’ Abraham Darby

Four of the five year groups at Haberdashers’ Abraham Darby made it to the county cup finals – winning three. The Year 7 team overcame Adams Grammar in their final 15-10, the Year 8 boys won a thrilling final 45-35 against Wrekin College, and the Year 10 boys were also involved in a high-scoring final as they overcame Oswestry School 43-31. The Year 11 boys also battled through to the final, but went down 44-19 to Wrekin College.

Teacher Will Bennett said: “This is due to the hard work and commitment of all school groups.

“All year groups train two-three times a week with specialists coaching and individual strength and conditioning programmes for the older students.

“Fifty of the junior players went on a rugby tour to the Peak District and the Saturday programme has also gone from strength to strength.

“With players playing 10 Saturday fixtures against some of the best private schools in the Midlands, this all adds up to building a successful rugby programme.