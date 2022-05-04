Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Newport eyeing a season double with cup victory

By Nick ElwellRugbyPublished: Comments

Newport will be aiming to add another piece of silverware to their collection on Sunday.

Rugby
Rugby

The Midlands Premier champions head to Worcester to take on divisional rivals Bromsgrove in the final of the North Midlands Cup.

And after being handed a week off following the end of their successful league campaign, director of rugby and head coach Bob Adams is hoping his men come back fired up and ready to secure a double.

“We have been back in training this week after giving the lads a week off.

“The main objective of the season has been achieved,” said Adams. “Promotion was our number one target.

“But it would be nice to win on Sunday because finals don’t come around very often and it’s also the last North Midlands Cup final.

“It will be interesting to see how the players come back after a week off and how they get themselves up for the final.

“I think the job of myself and the coaches this week is to get them energised again.

“This is a one off game and there is a cup to be won at the end of it.

“The big thing will be enthusiasm and how much we want it.”

Newport did the league double over Bromsgrove but Adams won’t be reading too much into past results.

“I have had a look at the videos of the games we played against Bromsgrove earlier in the season,” added Adams.

“We will have a plan on how we want to attack the game.

“But they are a good side and it will be a very, very tough game and we will have to play well.”

Adams will be forced into a couple of changes with two of this season’s standout performers absent.

“Sam Brown and Ollie Buckley are unavailable but apart from them and Chris Perry and Jack Price, who are injured, we have everyone else available,” said Adams.

“We will miss Sam and Ollie because they have been regulars this season and performed very well.

“But we have a big squad that is pretty well drilled. We have been missing players at various stages throughout the season but the ones who have come in have performed well.”

Rugby
Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News