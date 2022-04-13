Adams ‘could not be more proud’ of champions Newport

Newport

A 26-17 victory at Syston on Saturday confirmed what the league table has been saying for the majority of the season, that Newport are the best side in the Midlands Premier.

An with National League rugby to look forward too, Adams was quick to highlight the efforts, both on and off the field, that helped secure a step up in standard and a welcome piece of silverware.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the players for the effort and commitment they have put in,” said Adams. “Some players go under the radar and may not be the ones getting the tries but they help make us tick. It’s been a real team effort.

“The mental toughness, work rate and togetherness has been great to see. There is a real togetherness within the team. I have seen friendships grow and the players are a lot closer.

“We have worked at things off the field. We always have food together on a Thursday and little things like that help.

“And on the pitch they have gone that extra little bit, not just for themselves but for their team-mates as well. We are going to enjoy the next few weeks and I am really happy for the players and everyone at the club.”

Saturday’s win was hard-earned as Newport found themselves trailing 14-0 earlier, but as has happened on numerous occasions this season, their quality told in the end.

“We knew how tough Syston were going to be and for their third time recently we found ourselves 14-0 down after 15 minutes,” said Adams. “I think there was a bit of anxiety and we were trying to force things a bit. We made a few errors and needed to just get back to basics and trust the process which has served us well all season.

“But the players regrouped and got themselves back into the game and ultimately our physicality and set-piece destroyed Sytson.”

George Castledine, Jacob Leonard, Frederick Bailey and Thomas Cowell scored Newport’s tries, wit Leonard adding three conversions.

League rivals Bridgnorth are aiming to cap an impressive campaign by securing a top three finish.

The All Blacks are sitting fourth in the standings, two points behind Syston but with a game in hand. That clash takes place on Saturday when they host Oundle.

And the hosts will go into battle on the back of one of their best results of the season, a 25-13 win against second-placed Sheffield.

Bridgnorth started Saturday’s game brightly and two penalties from Elliot Murphy gave them a 6-0 lead. But Sheffield fought back to nose 10-6 in front following two unconverted tries.

The hosts then saw prop Russ Gaudon sin-binned but defended well to keep their visitors out.

The second half started with Sheffield losing a player to the bin following a high tackle on Jordan Burgess. North took full advantage with Matt Burke powering over in the corner to make it 11-10.

An injury to Zac Xiourouppa saw Director of Rugby Danny Griffiths come on at hooker with Luis Evitt moving to the back row. Sheffield went back in front with a penalty but then lost their second row to the sin bin.

The hosts cash in again with Luis Evitt adding a converted try.

A penalty try for Bridgnorth then rounded off the scoring before Sheffield’s prop was shown a red card for dissent.

Ludlow secured a top four finish in Midlands One West with a 16-10 triumph over Stoke-on-Trent.

Stoke struck first with a converted try but Ludlow cut the deficit before half-time when Jack Small touched down. Jack Lines then added a second try for the hosts before the visitors levelled things up with a penalty.

But Ludlow were not to be denied and two penalties from Jack Lines took then six points ahead and they then saw out the game in impressive fashion.

“A couple of seasons we would have struggled to see a game like that out against one of the stronger sides in the league,” said head coach Mikey Jones. “But we didn’t panic and we just stuck to our game plan. That just shows the progress we have made.”

Telford Hornets have promotion in their sights after climbing back into second place in Midlands Three West (North).

A comfortable 50-20 success at Aldridge lifted Hornets above rivals Burntwood, who were beaten 24-5 at home by Shrewsbury.

Reece McCallister (two), Will Brench (two), Dan Robinson (two), Liam Evans and Josh Backhouse scored Telford’s tries.

Elsewhere, Cleobury Mortimer lost a high-scoring home game – 45-37 at home to Harborne.

Market Drayton Ravens will be chasing the runners-up spot on the final day of the season.

Ravens secured a top three finish in Midlands Four West (North) thanks to a hard-fought 28-26 success at home to Rugeley on Saturday, thanks to tries from Ryan Horton (two), Joe Osborne and Ryan Walters.

But they still have a shot at finishing second behind champions Oswestry when they travel for the return clash with Rugeley on April 23.

Ravens are sitting third in the standings, level on points with second-placed Barton under Needwood, with their rivals holding the better head-to-head record.