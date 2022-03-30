Investigation launched after Telford Hornets clash with Shrewsbury abandoned

Telford Hornets' clash with Shrewsbury was abandoned

The promotion-chasing Hornets were 14-8 up when the keenly-contested Midlands Three West (North) clash was halted by the referee just prior to the hour mark, following what is thought to have been an on-pitch altercation.

Officials at the North Midlands RFU are now awaiting receipt of the referee’s report and will speak to both clubs for their observations before moving the matter on to a disciplinary panel, which will rule whether the fixture must be replayed and on any possible sanctions.

The outcome could prove key to the Hornets’ hopes of overhauling second-placed Burntwood in the table.

Telford currently sit eight points behind the Staffordshire club but have three matches in hand. Shrewsbury sit a further five points back, having played a game more than their county rivals, but could still be in with a shout of promotion depending on how may teams go up following the RFU’s planned restructure.

Hornets are at home again on Saturday when they welcome lowly Veseyans.