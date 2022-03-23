Newport aiming to seal promotion this weekend

A bonus-point victory away to Doncaster Phoenix on Saturday will clinch a step up to the National League for the Forton Road outfit.

Newport are seven points clear of Sheffield at the top of the Midlands Premier standings and while a title would obviously well received, director of rugby Bob Adams is just focusing on achieving the pre-season promotion target.

His side will go into the Saturday’s clash on the back of a rare defeat having seen their 15-match winning streak ended by visiting Burton two Saturdays ago.

“I was disappointed that we lost but the key is to learn from it and come back fired up for the Doncaster game,” said Adams.

“I take positives from the fact that we won 15 matches on the run and beat some very good sides. We haven’t suddenly become a bad side after one defeat. We have worked hard in training to get back to the good things were doing.

“With Syston losing their last game, a bonus point win at Doncaster will see us promoted.

“We are seven points clear at the top with four games remaining and we have worked hard to get into this position.

“It would be nice to win the league but the goal at the start of the season was to win promotion.”

And Adams will ensure there are no signs of complacency in the Newport ranks when they head to Yorkshire having put 89 points on the board in the reverse fixture earlier in the season.

“Doncaster had a few injuries when we put 80 points on them at home earlier in the season,” said Adams.

“Every game is different and as we found out against Burton, if you are not at your best you will get beaten in this division.

“We have to focus on ourselves and get our things right.