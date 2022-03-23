Market Drayton Ravens suffer defeat on return to action

The game started with the visitors on the front foot straight away and desperate scrambling defence from the home side. The game looked and felt like a preseason friendly, especially how the Ravens started. Barton were throwing everything at the Ravens and after only 3 minutes of play they opened the scoring with a well worked backs move under the posts which was duly converted. 0-7 to the visitors and the signs looked ominous. 18 minutes in and Barton were awarded a penalty which they chose to kick for goal but fortunately for the Ravens it drifted wide. Barton continued to press but the home defence grew in stature and Barton were struggling to add to their early points. The Ravens were then dealt a blow, literally, as George Minshall playing full back had to leave the field following a blow to the head, Josh Horton replacing him. The home side were beginning to exert some pressure of their own and the game was much more evenly contested with a number of forward drives and supporting runs by the backs getting deep into Barton territory. Alex Gammon leading the backs made a strong break through the visitors back line and from the breakdown Ryan Horton fed the ball out to the backs and Will Charman finished the move with a step inside and a powerful run to beat two defenders and score on the right of the posts, Gammon duly converted. 7-7 and the game evenly poised. All the pressure was now coming from the home side as half time arrived. Tactical changes were made to the lineup to hopefully increase the pressure on the visitors. What was to follow although exciting for the spectators made for a sobering assessment of some basic errors of judgement by the home side. The second half started as the first half finished with the Ravens now in control of the game and pressing the visitors defence with powerful forward surges and expansive back play. However, the Barton defence held firm. The Ravens came back and from a series of driving rucks Barton were caught offside and from the resulting penalty Gammon converted 10-7 to the home side. The Ravens appeared to be in total control of the game after 20 minutes of the second half. More pressure on the visitors and from a position deep in Barton territory the home side coughed up possession and Barton counter attacked and broke several tackles on their way 60 metres up the pitch when a tackle was made and a penalty awarded. Barton from nowhere were now level 10-10.