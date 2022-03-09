Telford Hornets maintain grip on title

Tim Chapman

The hosts turned on the style as they ran in seven tries to secure a 44-7 success – a win that keeps them two points clear of third-placed Burntwood as the race to seal the runners-up spot behind Edwardians hots up.

Telford were up and running after just six minutes when Ben Lewis landed a penalty.

They increased their lead five minutes later when Nathan Decalmer intercepted a pass and raced clear. Lewis added the conversion. A second try soon followed courtesy of Dan Robinson, who followed up his own kick to score. Two more points from Lewis’s boot made it 17-0.

Forward Owen Evans then got in on the act with a try three minutes before the break, again converted by Lewis.

The second half saw Telford playing into the strong wind with Harborne trying to dictate the game with long kicks, keeping Hornets on the back foot.

But that didn’t stop the hosts adding a further four tries,

Will Breach touched down twice while Dillon Read scored after intercepting a pass. Robinson rounded off some slick passing by the backs to score his second try of the afternoon to make it 44-0 before Harborne bagged a late converted try.

Elsewhere, Clee Hill beat Eccleshall 31-5, while Cleobury Mortimer lost 18-17 at Veseyans.

In Midlands Four West (North), second-placed Market Drayton were handed a walkover at Birmingham Exiles, while table-topping Oswestry won 24-19 at Barton-under-Needwood.

James Evans, Luke Beckett, Connor Bishop and Tom Hill crossed the whitewash.