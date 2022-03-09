Newport sticking to game plan in promotion race

Bromsgrove RUFC V Newport 1st at Bromsgrove on March 05 2022 Photo by Michael Wincott Photography Â©2022.

Last Saturday’s hard earned 39-24 success at Bromsgrove left Newport needing two bonus point wins to secure a step up in standard and three five-point triumphs to clinch the Midlands Premier title. But director of rugby and head coach Bob Adams is only focused on what’s up next and that is a home clash with Burton on Saturday.

“Every game is a cup final now because of the position we have put ourselves in,” said Adams. “Teams will want to knock us off our perch, but for the final five games of the season our motivation should be greater than anybody we play against.

“Somebody told me that we need 10 points to secure promotion and three bonus point wins to win the title, but all we will do is go week by week and prepare for what is next.

“I have learned from the past few years that it doesn’t pay to look too far ahead.

“It’s pointless looking at who the other teams have to play and wondering what they might do. You can’t control what other sides might do, you can only control what you do.

“We face another tough game on Saturday. Burton will bring the same sort of physicality that Bromsgrove did. We will prepare well and hopefully perform on the day and get the result that we want.”

Newport withstood an early barrage at Bromsgrove before exerting their authority on proceedings, running in six tries on their way to their 19 league win of the season in 21 outings.

George Castledine (two), Nemani Rayabo, Jacob Leonard, Thomas Cowell and Samuel Evans all touched down with Leonard adding three conversions and a penalty.

They led 19-7 at the break and then two early second-half tries put them firmly in control.

“I think Bromsgrove have only lost one game at home all season and we knew it would be difficult,” added Adams

“And they came flying out of the blocks and we had to defend for the first 15 minutes.

“We also had a player sent to the sin bin and it really was all hands to the pump.

“But when we got field position we scored and that started the ball rolling. We were 19-7 up at half-time and then we scored two quick tries at the start of the second half that put us in control. The whole group from one to 18 where very solid and to score 39 points at Bromsgrove was very pleasing.”

Adams was also pleased with yet another strong defensive performance from his men.

“I think the scoreline flattered Bromsgrove a bit, they with an interception and another try where the ball bounced kindly for them,” he said.

“We have worked hard on our defensive work and we are seeing the benefits.

“Scoring points has never been a problem but we used to concede too many

“There is still room for improvement but we have gone from the seventh or eight worse defensive record to the third best.”