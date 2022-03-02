Ludlow aiming to build on big win

Trevor Patchett

The Linney men further emphasised the encouraging progress they have made this season by beating Midlands 1 West leaders Lichfield last Saturday.

The hard fought 13-10 success boosted their hopes of securing a top four finish as their campaign enters the final straight.

Jack Lines scored all Ludlow’s points, opening the scoring with a penalty before making it 10-0 with a converted try.

Lichfield hit back to make it 10-5 before half-time, but Lines then extended his side’s lead after the break with another penalty.

The visitors scored late with four minutes left try but Ludlow saw the game out impressively.

“It was a massive result and well deserved,” said head coach Mikey Jones.

“It was one of those games where everything fell into place.

“The players had spoken about wanting to beat one of the top sides this season.

“I feel we are a match for any side in this division on our day and we proved that on Saturday.

“What was also pleasing was that we had a few young players on the bench and they came on and were superb.

“Lichfield like to play rugby and look to play from anywhere on the pitch so we knew our defence had to be top notch, and it was. They have picked up a bonus point in nearly every game this season so it was also nice to stop them doing that.”

And now Jones is looking for more success away to struggling Worcester on Saturday.