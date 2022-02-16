Ludlow out to upset leaders after testing away day

Head coach Mikey Jones

The Staffordshire side are 12 points clear at the top of the table having lost just once this season and go into the game on the back of an 81-0 success over Worcester.

In contrast, Ludlow endured a testing day away to promotion-chasing Kenilworth, going down 27-0.

“It was an eye opener for our players,” said head coach Mikey Jones. “It shows the standard needed to be up their competing for a top two place, not just mentally but physically as well.

“They are a very experienced side. We were not at full strength and had a young side out with a few players missing through Covid. But to be honest, I don’t think we would have beaten them had we been at full strength.

“Losing to nil is obviously very disappointing, but I was not too downbeat after the game.

“We played some nice rugby when we had the ball, but we just didn’t get enough ball.

“We defended very well at times, it was not an absolute disaster of a day.”

Jones will be looking for a positive response on Saturday against a side that likes to play expansive, free flowing rugby.

“We now face Lichfield at home and I think we can cause them problems,” he said. “They are a side similar to us as in they like to play rugby and throw the ball around. Their style should suit us.

“We are hoping to give them a good game.”

Sixth-placed Whitchurch were beaten 31-10 by second-placed Stoke-on-Trent. They travel to seventh-placed Stratford-upon-Avon on Saturday.

Telford Hornets squandered a chance to upset the odds as they slipped to defeat against Midlands Three West (North) leaders Edwardians.

The top-of-the-table clash saw the second-placed Hornets lead 10-0 at the break and then 17-5 early in the second half.

But the unbeaten visitors then showed why they are dominating the title race by hitting back to secure a 31-22 win.

Will Brench, Ben Lewis and Lewis Prince touched down for Telford.

Next up for Hornets is a trip to Handsworth on Saturday.

Shrewsbury were handed a home walkover against Handsworth, while Cleobury Mortimer went down 14-7 at Burntwood and Clee Hill lost 20-12 at Veseyans.

Midlands Four West (North) leaders Oswestry were 40-10 victors at Wednesbury. Jed Corbett, James Evans and Connor Bishop scored two tries each, with Tom Hill converting five of them.

Market Drayton Ravens will head into Saturday’s Midlands Rugby West Four (North) top-of-the-table showdown in confident mood following an impressive day out in Birmingham.

Ravens entertain second-placed Barton-under-Needwood on the back of a 67-12 success against Aston Old Edwardians.

The victory left Ravens sitting two points behind their weekend visitors.

Ryan Horton, Bis, Will Charman and James Charman bagged two tries each, while Chad Fieldhouse, George Minshall and captain Joe Osborne also crossed the whitewash.