Competition key for Adams after Newport thump rivals

The clash between the Midlands Premier’s top two proved to be a one-sided affair as a faultless performance saw visiting Newport power to a superb 55-0 success.

Thomas Cowell led the rout with a hat-trick of tries while Frederick Bailey and Toby Evans both struck twice. Nemani Rayabo and Hendry Vaka also touched down while Jacob Leonard added five conversions.

The win left Newport seven points clear Sheffield heading into Saturday’s home clash with Broadstreet and with head coach and director of rugby Bob Adams looking for more of the same.

Action from Newport’s stunning 55-0 Midland Premier success at Bridgnorth Pictures: Robert Nicholls/John Gittus

“As a coach, director of rugby or player the reason you work hard is for moments like Saturday,” said Adams. “It was one of those days where numbers one to 18 functioned very well.

“I could tell in the warm-up that the players were focused and in the zone and I thought that if we started well we will be in a good place. Sometimes you get that feeling.

“In the context of a local derby and with it being first verses second, it was an outstanding display.

“We had spoken in the build up about taking care of little moments in the game, 10 minute periods where come out better than the opposition. The players delivered on Saturday. They are the sort of days you dream of but they don’t happen that often.”

And Adams was especially delighted by the desire shown to keep Bridgnorth off the scoreboard.

“Bridgnorth never gave in and that shows what a tight team they are,” he added. “What was really pleasing was the players’ desire to ‘nil’ them. We must have spent six or seven minutes defending on our own line at one point in the second half. We were 40-odd points up but the players showed great determination to stop them scoring and then we added two well-worked late tries, which was really pleasing.”

Newport now gear up for successive home games against Broastreet and Oundle with Adams reminding his players they can’t afford to rest on their laurels.

“All the games are massive and the task now is to try to carry on improving,” he said. “We have people pushing for a shirt and there were five or six really disappointed players last Thursday when the team was picked.

“The players in the side are looking over their shoulders, they know there are players pushing for a place and I think that helps keep out any complacency. We are always looking to improve and there were a few things on Saturday that we could have done better.

“After Broadstreet we play our game in hand and if the scoreboard goes in our favour over the next two weekends then it will give us a bit of a buffer over the other teams.”