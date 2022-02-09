Notification Settings

Telford Hornets send the leaders a warning

Telford Hornets warmed up for Saturday’s Midlands Three West (North) home showdown with leaders Edwardians with a stylish success.

Hornets made light work of the blustery conditions as they ran in six tries on their way to a 41-20 victory over Aldridge.

Nathan Kelly, George Whittaker, Will Brench, Nathan Smith, Steve Monk and Henry Sankey all touched down. Fourth-placed Shrewsbury edged out Burntwood 15-8 ahead of a home game against fifth-placed Handsworth on Saturday.

Clee Hill and Cleobury Mortimer are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Veseyans and Burntwood, respectively.

In Midlands Four West (North), third-placed Market Drayton were handed a walkover at Essington and return to action at Aston Old Edwardians on Saturday, while leaders Oswestry hit the road to face Wednesbury.

All four matches in Midlands Five West (South) were given as home walkovers, with Bishop’s Castle & Onny Valley benefitting against Keresley.

Most Read

