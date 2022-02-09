Telford Hornets send the leaders a warning

Telford Hornets

Hornets made light work of the blustery conditions as they ran in six tries on their way to a 41-20 victory over Aldridge.

Nathan Kelly, George Whittaker, Will Brench, Nathan Smith, Steve Monk and Henry Sankey all touched down. Fourth-placed Shrewsbury edged out Burntwood 15-8 ahead of a home game against fifth-placed Handsworth on Saturday.

Clee Hill and Cleobury Mortimer are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Veseyans and Burntwood, respectively.

In Midlands Four West (North), third-placed Market Drayton were handed a walkover at Essington and return to action at Aston Old Edwardians on Saturday, while leaders Oswestry hit the road to face Wednesbury.