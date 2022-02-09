Newport target a derby day double against rivals Bridgnorth

Newport

The Midlands Premier’s top two square up in a crunch clash at the Edgar Davis Ground. Victory for table-topping Newport could earn them a double-figure lead over their Shropshire neighbours and still with a game in hand.

Newport will go into the game in confident mood following their biggest win of the season last weekend, an eye-catching 89-5 success over Doncaster.

Having ended a poor run of results against Bridgnorth earlier in the season when they won 38-20 on home soil, Newport’s director of rugby Bob Adams will be looking for the same levels of intensity this weekend.

“Over the last few years Bridgnorth brought an extra edge to this fixture,” said Adams. “They were clearly up for the games.

“For the game earlier in the season we focused more on Bridgnorth and what the game meant than we had in previous years.

“It’s the biggest rugby game in Shropshire now with both sides doing well in the league.

“We are under no illusions how difficult it will be and we have to make sure we are ready for a really tough challenge.”

Back row forward James Morton led last Saturday’s victory charge against Doncaster with four tries, while Henry Vaka, Harry Mahoney, Toby Evans and Nemani Rayabo touched down twice and Chris Taylor once. Jake Leonard added 24 points with boot.

“It was one of those days where you get virtually everything right,” added Adams.

Hosts Bridgnorth are sitting in second place in the standings, six points behind their visitors having played a game more.

A bumper crowd is expected for the clash and Bridgnorth head coach Alan Hubbleday knows his players will be fired up for battle.

“It doesn’t get much better than this, a local derby between the top two teams in the league,” said Hubbleday.

“There will be a big crowd there, it’s usually our biggest of the season when we host Newport, and the players are excited for the game.

“The lads won’t need extra motivation, they will be up for the game.

“We will need to play very, very well because Newport are flying at the moment.

“They are favourites for the league and we will be underdogs but that won’t bother us one little bit.

“It’s all about us getting our performance right. if our performance is right then the result will follow.”

Bridgnorth head into the clash fresh from a free week.

“The break came at the right time because the Midlands Premier is a tough league,” added Hubbleday. “The players needed that break but now they are back and ready to pull on a Bridgnorth shirt and play hard for each other.”

Meanwhile, Ludlow face a tough test at the weekend when they resume their Midlands One West campaign.

After enjoying a weekend off, Ludlow pick up their bid to secure a top four finish on the road at third-placed Kenilworth.

That clash is followed by a home showdown with league leaders Lichfield the following weekend.

But head coach Mikey Jones is relishing the challenge of tackling two of the leading sides.

He said: “We have two tough games coming up against Kenilworth and Lichfield but I think they will be more concerned about us than we are about them.

“I believe we can push the top sides.”