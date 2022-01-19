Bridgnorth move a point clear in title race

rugby

Joe Cave was the hero for North as he climbed off the bench to grab the try that secured a tense 27-26 success.

The bonus point success saw Bridgnorth move one point clear of Shropshire rivals Newport.

Hosts Burton led 19-3 at one stage, with North only having an Elliott Murphy penalty to show for their early efforts.

However, the fightback began when – early in the second period – a deliberate knock-on saw the Burton winger sit out 10 minutes in the bin and a penalty under the posts allowed scrum-half Gareth Bladen to catch the home defence napping with a quick tap and touch down for a converted try.

With the home side still a player down, a flowing North move saw Jordan Burgess score out wide to give them the lead for the first time.

However, after a player from each side was sin binned for an altercation, the hosts retook the lead at 26-22.

North skipper Jonah Boyce left the field with an injury to be replaced by Cave and after several line outs on the hosts’ line Cave powered over for what proved to be the winning score.

Newport remain hot on Bridgnorth’s heels, but slipped a point back after grinding out an 11-8 success over Sandbach, with Jake Leonard slotting home a 79th-minute penalty to secure the victory.

Director of rugby and head coach Bob Adams had predicted a tough game and was pleased to see his side come out on top.

“Hopefully when we look back at the end of the season that could prove a massive result,” said Adams. “We have taken nine points off Sandbach this season and not many side will do that.”

Harry Mahoney’s try and Leonard’s penalty had earlier evened things up after Newport had trailed 8-0.

A professional performance saw Ludlow add another win to their tally in Midland One West.

The Linney men served up one of their best performances of the season to secure a 26-3 success against an improving Wolverhampton side.

Jack Lines, Joe Doyle, Rhys Perkins and Kieren Pinches all touched down, while Lines added three conversions.

“I was really pleased with the victory because the game was a potential banana skin for us,”said head coach Mikey Jones. “Wolverhampton are a good side and I don’t think their league position reflects the way they have been playing. It was one of our better performances of the season.”

Elsewhere in the division, Whitchurch were 28-21 victors at Malvern, keeping them sixth in the table.

Shrewsbury put bottom side Eccleshall to the sword in Midlands Three West (North), triumphing 42-19. Telford Hornets were handed a home walkover against Cleobury Mortimer, while Clee Hill were edged out 10-7 by Aldridge.

Market Drayton suffered a rare defeat on their long-awaited return to action.

Having been inactive for almost a month, Drayton were keen to pick up where they left off and boost their Midlands Four West (North) promotion hopes.

But the lack of game-time probably contributed to a sluggish start away to Willenhall, where the hosts built a 14-0 first-half advantage on their way to a 28-7 success.

A late rally from the Ravens allowed Ryan Horton to score under the posts, with George Minshall converting.

Oswestry leads the way in Midlands Four West (North) by 10 points after a 48-0 triumph over Warley.

Rory Kershaw outpaced the defence to score the first try and almost straight from the restart Luke Beckett doubled the advantage. Brad Hughes converted.

Oswestry had to wait 20 minutes for their next score, which came when Tom Hill charged through and released Kershaw to score. Connor Bishop wrapped up the bonus point by half-time after being teed up by Beckett to make it 22-0. Connor Blair, Mike Davies , Jack Charmley and Beckett all crossed after the break to complete the scoring.