Hornets are up and running as they net a victory

Telford in action (John Cutts)

Hornets headed home from Burntwood with four points in the bag thanks to a 25-7 success.

A cagey opening half saw Hornets squander three good try-scoring opportunities.

But they did manage to gain a slender lead at the break with Ben Lewis slotting over a penalty following a high tackle on Liam Evans – an offence that saw the hosts temporarily reduced to 14 men.

When the home team were restored to full strength, Hornets defended well to frustrate their hosts.

Burntwood missed a penalty three minutes into the second half and Hornets made then pay when number eight Kieron Wallace touched down near the posts. Lewis added conversion.

A high shot on Drew Williams led to a further penalty for Lewis, who kicked for position. The ball was gathered and Hornet’s pack drove towards the line but were unable to ground the ball. However, a penalty was awarded and Lewis made it 13-0.

Burntwood rallied and cut the deficit with a converted try on 66 minutes. But Hornets were not to be denied and their attacking rugby was rewarded when Kaylum Sargeant scored out wide.

A clearance from Burntwood then fell into the hands of Will Brench and he raced away to score under the posts. Lewis added the conversion to complete the scoring.

Elsewhere in the division, Shrewsbury won a Shropshire derby against Clee Hill, 38-17.

Teenage winger Will King marked his first team debut by scoring two tries.

Prop Lewis Jenkins also touched down twice while Jamie Clare and Dom Phillips added the other tries.

Oswestry marked their return to the North Midlands rugby scene in fine style with an opening-day win.

Rugeley provided the opposition in Midlands 4 West (North) but they were swept aside 45-28 by their free-scoring hosts.

Jedd Corbett scored the opening try, converted by Aidan Lindsay, but Rugeley turned it around to lead 21-7.

A Lindsay penalty and a converted Craig Howell got Oswestry back into the game before the interval, and Howell then gave Oswestry the lead with his second score of the day.

Zack Morgan was then twice on the scoresheet, either side of a Mike Evans Jones try, as Oswestry wrapped up their opening-day win.