Newport claim a thrilling victory on opening day

Jack Price

The hosts produced a superb second-half fightback after trailing by 20 points to edge to a 38-33 success.

Newport went into the clash full of confidence following the previous week’s pre-season victory over Luctonians, currently sitting a division higher than the Port.

Nuneaton, however, something of a bogey team over the previous few seasons had other ideas. A heavyweight pack plus a claustrophobic defence saw the Nuns 10 points to the good after 14 minutes.

Some enterprising interplay between Harry Mahoney and Joe Nixon saw the Port register their first points after 19 minutes. But a Nuneaton penalty left the half-time score 13-7 to the visitors.

Port came out in the second half looking for an early score to close the margin but Nuneaton scored a penalty try after 46 seconds followed by a further run in from their own 22 on 48 minutes to extend their lead to 20 points.

Facing a daunting deficit Port rang the changes, bringing Reece Morgan in at number eight, moving Connor Adams to scrum-half and introducing Jake Leonard at fly-half.

Sustained pressure from the home side brought a penalty try on 50 minutes as a result of a collapsed maul on the Nuneaton line.

Morgan then began to exert his influence. A barnstorming run from the halfway line plus a neat offload put Jack Price in at the corner.

A Nuneaton penalty conversion followed by a pushover try by Port from 10 yards out brought the score to 26-30.

Ricky Bailey then threaded a pass to Jack Price at halfway. Price committed the defence and put in Sam Evans to finish in the corner in his usual imperious fashion.

Three minutes later, Morgan gathered a Nuns kick at the halfway and, after another wrecking ball run, put in Mahoney to score under the posts. The try was converted and Newport led 38-30.

The visitors managed one further penalty conversion but Newport saw the game out.

Director of Rugby Bob Adams acknowledged that the game was a great spectacle but a heart-stopper for the home fans.

“It was great to see the lads come back from a significant deficit,” he said. “They dug deep and showed heart and composure to ultimately come out on top.”

Newport are away to Sandbach on Saturday.