All Blacks fight back to win on return to league action

Visiting Syston outscored their hosts by four tries to two but it was the All Blacks who claimed the league points after battling their way to a 26-24 triumph.

Debutant fly-half Elliott Murphy gave Bridgnorth an early lead when he slotted over a penalty but they then saw full-back Dan Austin sin binned for 10 minutes, with Syston taking full advantage.

The Leicestershire outfit ran in two tries, one of which was converted to lead 12-3.

Bridgnorth rallied and number eight Connor Nichols was held back under the posts when a try looked likely. A scuffle ensued which resulted in Nichols and his opposite number taking a trip to the sin bin.

North declined the easy kick at goal from the resulting penalty, opting for field position, and that decision reaped a reward with Callum Bradbury driving over from the line out for a try. Murphy’s conversion further reduced the deficit.

The lively Syston backs then created their third try to extend their lead.

Bridgnorth then opted for a reshuffle with Calum Madden coming on into the front row and the half ended with a period of sustained pressure from the home side that saw Murphy land another penalty and convert George Newman’s try to help his side into a 20-19 half-time lead.

Early in the second half, Murphy extended the advantage with another penalty following more continued pressure on the Syston line.

Syston missed a penalty off their own before Murphy increased the lead to a seven point margin with another successful kick.

The Syston backs, who had looked dangerous all game, then combined for a fourth try, which was unconverted, to drag their side back into the contest

Bridgnorth then dug in to withstand some late pressure from the visitors and secure a pleading victory.

Another home fixture follows on Saturday when Bridgnorth host Broadstreet.

n Ludlow coach Mikey Jones will be looking for a positive reaction to his side’s opening day loss.

A trip to Sutton Coldfield is next up for Ludlow on Saturday and they will be determined to bounce back from the 27-10 Midlands One West defeat at home to Stratford.

Ludlow failed to find they attacking rhythm last weekend, but Jones is confident his side will soon click.

“I think the scoreline flattered them a bit,” said Jones, who saw centre Jack Lines score all his side’s points.

“It was one of those games were we didn’t get things quite right and we were not at the races.

“We couldn’t get going in our attacking play, which is unusual for us. If anything, I think we almost over-played at times.

“But there were some positives to come out of the game and one of those was that we dominated up front. Our pack played very well, we had a strong scrum and good set-pieces.

“We just couldn’t get going across the backs, but I have no concerns there because I know that will come.”

And Jones will be looking for some attacking sparkle on Saturday.

“We don’t know much about Sutton Coldfield. They suffered a heavy defeat last weekend but I won’t be reading too much into that,” he added.

“It was the first day of the season and you don’t know the strength of the other sides at the moment. We will just be concentrating on ourselves.