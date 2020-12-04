England hope Leah to launch college team

Leah Wells

Leah Wells, who has previously trained with England and played for her home county of Leicestershire, is currently studying health and social care in Wellington.

And the 16-year-old is determined to get more students involved in her beloved sport while having high hopes for the future.

“Originally, I’m from Leicester, and I was selected to take part in the under-18s county trials. Then England scouts started coming to county matches,” said Wells.

“I met the England Roses but didn’t get in – I’m going to try again in future and I’m considering going back to Wasps as a club team. In the meantime, though, my aim is to start a women’s rugby team here at Telford College.”

Wells, who won the Leicestershire Club Person award and attended the England training camp at Loughborough University, found Telford College through her father’s work at Capgemeni – the firm having long-standing links with the college.

She has played rugby since she was 12 and wants to do her bit to boost women’s participation having thoroughly enjoyed her time at the college thus far.

“I knew I wanted to work in health and social care, and my aim is to work in a medical dispatch team,” added Wells.

“I’ve always wanted to help people and I eventually want to work my way up to being a technician or a paramedic technician. I want to go home at the end of the day knowing I’ve helped someone.

“I want a career where I’m doing something every day, and helping and supporting the community will help me achieve this.