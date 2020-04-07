Newport set sights high for next year

The RFU used a ‘best playing record formula’ to determine the final league standings after the season was ended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

That saw Newport climb above Sheffield into second spot in Midlands Premier to earn a virtual play-off with Harrogate from the North Premier.

But unfortunately for Newport they were edged out by Harrogate, who had the better percentage record in their respective division.

“I know the players feel really gutted as a group, but the rules are the rules,” said Adams.

“There is no doubt about it we were the form team since the start of the year. We hadn’t lost since mid-December.

“At any other time you would feel a bit aggrieved, but what’s going on with this pandemic puts things into perspective.

“It’s not meant to be and we have got to go again next season.

“Bournville won 21 out of 22 games in our league, which is one hell of a record. It’s there as an example of what can be achieved.

“I believe you can win every game and now the lads are starting to believe that.

“You have to set your targets high and believe you can win every game. That’s the challenge I am going to set to the players.”