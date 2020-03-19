Menu

Advertising

Shrewsbury rugby set for change

By Nathan Judah | Rugby | Published:

Dale Smallman will be the leader of the Shrewsbury rugby union pack next season.

Simon Evitts, blue kit, has stepped down as joint-coach of Shrewsbury, along with Rich Pearce

The former Bridgnorth coach has agreed to take on the lead role at Sundorne Castle following the decision of Simon Evitts and Rich Pearce to step down following a three-year spell.

The duo oversaw last season’s stunning promotion from Midlands West Three (North), where they were crowned champions with a perfect record of 22 wins.

Shrews have found life tough at the level above and currently sit bottom of the table, with the season suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“We believe the best thing for the club going forward is to have a new voice and some new ideas,” said Evitts.

Rugby
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah
@NathanJudah

Digital Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News