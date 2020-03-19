Shrewsbury rugby set for change

The former Bridgnorth coach has agreed to take on the lead role at Sundorne Castle following the decision of Simon Evitts and Rich Pearce to step down following a three-year spell.

The duo oversaw last season’s stunning promotion from Midlands West Three (North), where they were crowned champions with a perfect record of 22 wins.

Shrews have found life tough at the level above and currently sit bottom of the table, with the season suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“We believe the best thing for the club going forward is to have a new voice and some new ideas,” said Evitts.