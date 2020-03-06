Ludlow eager to tackle the table-toppers

The south Shropshire side have been left kicking their heels – along with most of the county – after a series of storms forced games to be called off.

And now their Linney base is playable again, sixth-placed Ludlow welcome the division’s top dogs, who are just a point ahead of Dudley Kingswinford at the summit.

“It’s been just like pre-season again,” said Jones. “We have been working on keeping our fitness levels up. We have been training, training, training. But there’s only so much training you can do.

“We are desperate to get back on the pitch and get playing.”

And Jones added that the break did have its advantages, with players able to recover from injuries.

“First week, we gave them Saturday off to give them a rest,” added the coach.

“We are up to full strength now – with lots of bodies up and running.”

And Jones said the club can’t wait to tackle the leaders, as they continue to make a mark in their first year in Midlands One West since winning promotion.

“It will be interesting to see how far we have come along,” added Jones, whose side boast a fine home record of eight wins from 10 games.

“The boys are raring to go, but we have some hard games coming up. Being back at home gives us a big confidence boost.

“Pitch-wise, it’s held up remarkably well. With the forecast it should dry out nicely.”

Newport continue their push for a top two place in Midlands Premier with a home clash against lowly Broadstreet, while Bridgnorth head to Nuneaton.