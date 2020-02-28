Shrewsbury braced for key clash

Promoted last year, Shrewsbury are bottom of the table – 12 points adrift of safety with six matches to go. The first of those crunch clashes is tomorrow when third-bottom Burntwood visit Sundorne Castle.

“It’ a big game for both clubs,” conceded Evitts. “We need to get wins. These two home games coming up – Burntwood and Tamworth on Friday, March 6 – are where we need to get some points.”

Second-bottom Newcastle host promotion-chasing Camp Hill tomorrow, so Evitts knows it’s an ideal opportunity to reel in their fellow strugglers.

“Picking up points tomorrow would close the gap,” said Evitts. “We need to get some home victories and get some confidence back in the team.

“Otherwise we will set ourselves too big a challenge to overcome with some of the places we have to go to.”

“It’s been a while since we were at home and there’s a long-standing rivalry with Burntwood.”

Shrewsbury go into the match on the back of a heavy 73-10 defeat on Walsall’s 3G pitch.

“We have had two disasters on our last two games on plastic pitches,” added Evitts, whose side lost 92-5 at Stafford.

Advertising

“We started off well and took an early lead. Second half we had a 25-minute implosion where they racked up the points.”

Like the rest of sports clubs in Shropshire, Shrewsbury have one eye on the weather.

“Hopefully we can get a game on,” added Evitts.

“But it’s not looking great and all training was cancelled this week.”