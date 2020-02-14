Clock is ticking for Shrewsbury

The Sundorne Castle outfit are bottom of Midlands Two West (North) after 15 games, 10 points adrift of safety as they embark on a key run of games against the sides just above them – starting at home to Tamworth tomorrow.

They then travel to Walsall before second-bottom Burntwood visit Sundorne on February 29 – and Evitts knows it’s make or break now.

“We need a win at the weekend, no doubt about it. And then we need to back it up,” conceded Evitts. “There’s a break in March and the season will disappear pretty quickly soon after, so there’s not many games left. We have to pick off the games we have targeted for points – and the next three are the targeted games.

“We spoke to all the lads and everyone knows where we are at and the importance of it.

“The players still have a massive desire to succeed and pull off what would be a great comeback.”