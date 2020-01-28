Telford Hornets ease to a shut-out

Hornets dominated from start to finish on their way to a comfortable 33-0 success.

Micky Boden got them up and running when he bagged the first try, which was converted by Ben Lewis.

Action from Hornets’ Midlands 3 West (North) victory against Willenhall Pic: John Cutts Action from Hornets’ Midlands 3 West (North) victory against Willenhall Pic: John Cutts Action from Hornets’ Midlands 3 West (North) victory against Willenhall Pic: John Cutts Action from Hornets’ Midlands 3 West (North) victory against Willenhall Pic: John Cutts

A clever chip from Lewis then provided Jamie Vidor with the chance to add try number two, again converted by Lewis.

Hornets continued to press and they were rewarded with a third try before half-time when Vidor crashed through for his second score. Lewis added the extras.

Front row Cameron Mitchell forced his way over for a fourth try with Lewis then bagging another two-pointer.

The final score of the day was created by another chip from Lewis, which centre Will Brench collected before touching down.