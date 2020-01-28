Menu

Advertising

Telford Hornets ease to a shut-out

By Nick Elwell | Rugby | Published:

Telford Hornets heaped more misery on struggling Willenhall as they completed a Midlands 3 West (North) double.

Action from Hornets’ Midlands 3 West (North) victory against Willenhall Pic: John Cutts

Action from Hornets’ Midlands 3 West (North) victory against Willenhall Pic: John Cutts

Action from Hornets’ Midlands 3 West (North) victory against Willenhall Pic: John Cutts

Action from Hornets’ Midlands 3 West (North) victory against Willenhall Pic: John Cutts

Action from Hornets’ Midlands 3 West (North) victory against Willenhall Pic: John Cutts

Hornets dominated from start to finish on their way to a comfortable 33-0 success.

Micky Boden got them up and running when he bagged the first try, which was converted by Ben Lewis.

Action from Hornets’ Midlands 3 West (North) victory against Willenhall Pic: John Cutts

Action from Hornets’ Midlands 3 West (North) victory against Willenhall Pic: John Cutts

Action from Hornets’ Midlands 3 West (North) victory against Willenhall Pic: John Cutts

Action from Hornets’ Midlands 3 West (North) victory against Willenhall Pic: John Cutts

A clever chip from Lewis then provided Jamie Vidor with the chance to add try number two, again converted by Lewis.

Hornets continued to press and they were rewarded with a third try before half-time when Vidor crashed through for his second score. Lewis added the extras.

Front row Cameron Mitchell forced his way over for a fourth try with Lewis then bagging another two-pointer.

The final score of the day was created by another chip from Lewis, which centre Will Brench collected before touching down.

Rugby Grassroots
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell
Grassroots Sports Editor

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News