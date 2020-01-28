Drayton defeated against Yardley

Yardley headed back to Birmingham with the spoils battling after edging to an 18-14 victory.

The game was all square at 7-7 at half-time after a try from Chad Fieldhouse and a conversion from Alex Gammon cancelled out a converted score from the visitors.

Drayton found themselves on the wrong side of a couple of controversial decisions from the referee after the break.

The first resulted in Yardley taking the lead via a penalty. The hosts hit back with a try from Tom Minshall and conversion from Gammon to nose 14-10 in front.

Yardley responded with a score in the corner and a penalty to clinch victory.