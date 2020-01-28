Bridgnorth on course to retain their trophy

An impressive 35-14 triumph against Dudley Kingswinford – on the back of beating them 20-17 to clinch the trophy last season – means the All Blacks are one game away from holding on to their crown.

The cup final will be played under lights on Friday, March 13, when North will face either Bournville or Old Halesonians at a venue yet to be decided.

Saturday’s clash at the Edgar Davis Ground saw the visitors open the scoring when at attempted clearance was charged down and Stef Shillingford went over, with Harry Bayliss adding the conversion.

The All Blacks then drew level on 25 minutes with a try from Loti Molitika, converted by Reece Boughton.

Bridgnorth were to go in ahead at the break after stealing a lineout close to the line, Callum Bradbury scoring with Boughton adding the extras.

Boughton extended the lead to 20-7 early in the second period with two penalties awarded for a high tackle and offside.

DK enjoyed a period of pressure and worked their way back into the game as Tommy Walker received a pass from Shillingford to go over under the posts, Bayliss adding the conversion.

Bridgnorth responded well and enjoyed a period of pressure at the DK line but were kept out by resolute defence.

They finally broke through after a succession of scrums when Connor Nicholls fed scrum-half Gareth Bladen for an unconverted try.

George Newman then powered over for the hosts with a try converted by Boughton to put the result beyond doubt.

And Boughton added another three points with a penalty in the dying seconds to complete an ultimately comfortable victory.

Bridgnorth return to Midlands Premier action this weekend when they make the trip to tackle a Burton side sitting 10th in the table.