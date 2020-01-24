Bridgnorth are gunning for cup repeat against Dudley Kingswinford

Bridgnorth beat DK 20-17 to lift the trophy in 2019 and host the Black Country side in the semi-final tomorrow.

Griffiths accepts his side are the favourites on paper, but the mid-table Midlands Premier side will not be taking the Midlands 1 West league leaders for granted.

He said: “It is a re-run of the final from last year. It’s a local derby and it is set to be a good cup game.

“I’d say on paper we are favourites, but they have been playing well and are in good form. We have had a dip in form lately and we have lost our last three games.

“The team has had a couple of hard fixtures, but I think the reason for that dip is because we have just taken our foot off the gas. We have been taking time sharpening our skills.

“But at the weekend we will have a full side out and we are looking to get to the final.”

The league action sees Ludlow weclome Old Halesonians in Midlands 1 West, while in Midlands 2 West (North) Shrewsbury host leaders Wolverhampton.

Cleobury Mortimer travel to Handsworth in Midlands 3 West (North) and Telford Hornets are are at home to Willenhall.

The Midlands 4 West (North) action sees Clee Hill host Trentham and Market Drayton host Yardley & District.