University link is boosting Newport

Saturday’s 64-19 win at struggling Peterborough Lions made it three wins from three since the turn of the year and saw them climb up to third in the Midlands Premier Division.

Adams is taking great encouragement in the development of his team and believes a link-up with Harper Adams University men’s first XV, of whom he is also head coach, has been a factor.

The two teams have taken part in regular mixed training sessions in recent months.

Adams explained: “There have been a lot of benefits. You are getting up to 40 players at training and there is a greater intensity in the sessions.

“Players are getting used to performing under the kind of pressure in training they would usually experience in a match.

“We are still a work in progress but I am pleased with how things are going and there is a really nice atmosphere around the team.

“Everyone seems to be buying into what we are trying to do. I am not sure that was the case at the start of the season.

“I have to take a big hat off to the coaching department for the work they have done.”

Jack Wells (two), Dave Manning, Reece Morgan, Greg Clark, Harry Mahoney, Joe Nixon, Chris Perry, Jake Leonard and Sam Evans touched down in Saturday’s victory.

“It was a pleasing performance,” said Adams. “Peterborough’s results have been better recently. “It was a case of going there and concentrating on ourselves, which we did, and putting a performance in.”

Newport are eight points behind second-placed Sheffield, who host runaway leaders Bournville this weekend for what is their game in hand.

But though a win for the visitors would be the best outcome for his team, Adams insists he will not be taking much notice.

“All we are concentrating on at the moment is what we can control and we cannot control the result of that game,” said Adams. “It’s just a case of working hard and putting as much pressure on those teams above as we can.

“If we have a good February and keep picking up wins then you just never know.”