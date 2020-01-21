More late heartache for Ludlow

After more than their fair share of games won and lost with the last play of the match, Saturday’s Midlands 1 West defeat followed a familiar path.

After being awarded a late penalty, the south Shropshire men kicked for the corner and were hoping to pile their way over the line following the lineout five metres out.

But it didn’t go to plan as their relegation-threatened hosts won Ludlow’s lineout and held on for a welcome win.

“We had a chance to win it,” said Jones. “We kicked to the corner and lost the lineout.

“We had our opportunities to win – and that was the story of the game.

“Whenever we got in their 22, we turned over the ball or conceded a penalty or knocked-on with silly mistakes.”

Ludlow’s tries came from Tom Amphlett and Jack Lines, with the returning Will Sparrow slotting one conversion and three penalties.

Sparrow has been sidelined with a shoulder injury sustained in the win over Worcester Wanderers in mid-December.

But the full-back was back to his kicking best with Jones delighted at his return to action.

“It was Will’s first game back and it was good to get him back on the scoreboard with his kicking,” said Jones.

“He lasted the full 80 minutes which was an even bigger bonus.”

Jones is now preparing for a key clash at home to struggling Old Halesonians on Saturday.

“It’s another massive game,” added Jones. “It’s the biggest game of the season, really. We want to put some daylight between ourselves and the clubs at the bottom.”

In Midlands 1 West, Whitchurch were edging out 19-15 by promotion-chasing Lichfield.