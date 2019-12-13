Open clash for Newport

Newport look to build on three straight wins in the Midlands Premier in their final clash before the Christmas break.

They were supposed to play next Saturday but are now without a game due to South Leicester pulling out of the league.

“We play one less than everybody else so if we can win it will be ideal,” said Adams.

“It will be difficult, they like to play expansive rugby. We’ve done well in four meetings with them we’ve come away with two wins of 50 or 60 points.

“But they’ve improved. They can be a threat with the way they want to play. It’ll be nice to finish the year with a win.

“We want them in over Christmas for a couple of sessions, that did us well last year.

“It’s a big week. We want to back up a good away win by winning our home games.”

With one game fewer, Adams will pull his charges in for two extra training sessions during the festive period.

Players will be in for sessions on Saturday 21 and Monday 30. But the director of rugby admitted there is not too much pressure on players to look after themselves during the holidays.

“They’re not professional players so we can’t be that (hard) but we ask them to look after themselves,” Adams added.

“Those that indulge too much might not find themselves selected. I’ll find out quickly who has had too much over Christmas.”

Mikey Quickenden remains sidelined until the new year as he recovers from a broken finger and Newport will assess Jake Leonard after he injured his neck in the win at Burton.