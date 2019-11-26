Bridgnorth keep on the heels of Premier rivals

The All Blacks were 27-12 victors as they remained third in the table, three points behind second-placed Sheffield and a further two adrift of table-topping Bournville.

Llew Williams gave Bridgnorth the lead with a penalty after Paviors illegally slowed the ball down in sight of the line.

However, a slip in defence from the restart allowed the hosts to immediately hit back and move into a 7-3 advantage with a converted try.

Bridgnorth responded with a period of pressure of their own and, following a surging run by wing George Bvuma, second row Charley Wright pirouetted over for an unconverted try.

Their advantage was stretched to 15-7 when they kicked to the corner and, from the resultant lineout, hooker George Newman peeled away to score.

The second half started as an even contest but Bridgnorth took complete charge of the match when another strong run by Bvuma was stopped just short. However, Jonah Boyce picked the ball up and powered over for the try, with Williams’ conversion making the score 22 -7. Luis Evitt secured the bonus point try for Bridgnorth, who let their guard down late on to concede another try – though it did not make much of a dent in their 27-12 success.

Newport are now one place behind Bridgnorth – but still eight points adrift – after climbing above opponents Bromsgrove with a 27-8 triumph.

Connor Adams made his second start of the season at scrum-half and his control around the ruck, quick passing and darting runs contributed in no small part to the pacey game played by Newport.

The scoring was opened after 20 minutes when Joe Nixon scored in the corner after Sam Evans had been brought down just short of the line. Bromsgrove tied the game up on a breakaway, but the hosts restored their lead when Will Roach made a strong carry from halfway and put Ryan Crowley in under the posts.

Benny Elliot extended their lead with a penalty on the stroke of half-time.

The scoring continued when Monty Maule put a superb kick into the corner that was chased down by Elliot to score.

Another kick to the corner in the final minute resulted in newport finishing the scoring with a driving maul to dot down in the corner.

Ludlow secured a much-needed bonus-point victory at home to rock-bottom Kidderminster in Midlands One West – but they were made to work hard for it.

Will Sparrow scored all but 10 of the home side’s points – two tries, four conversions and three penalties.

It all looked good from the start. Ludlow pressed hard and were eventually rewarded when, after two penalties, Charlie Doyle attacked from the back of the scrum and touched down beside the posts.

Sparrow latched on to scrappy ball soon after and hacked ahead, winning the race to touch down. He converted and at 14-0 up Ludlow were sitting pretty.

Kidderminster had a different view and came roaring back, scoring three tries – one converted – to lead 17-14 at half-time. Ludlow coach Mikey Jones read the riot act to his team during the interval and the second half was played mainly in Kidderminster’s half as a result.

Sparrow notched a penalty in front of the posts to put them back on level terms and two more to ease them clear.

A wonderful kick from Joe Doyle into the corner and thumping follow-up tackle gave Ludlow position from which hooker Jack Small eventually touched down.

Kidderminster grabbed themselves a bonus point with their fourth try of the match, a feat Ludlow managed in the dying seconds when Will Hodnet found Sparrow, who had the gas to make it behind the posts and then add the conversion.

Whitchurch won 38-12 at Sutton Coldfield.