Bridgnorth keen to maintain momentum

The All Blacks overcame local rivals Newport last weekend, to extend their unbeaten run to seven games.

The result leaves them fourth in the Midlands Premier and continues their march towards the top two.

Tomorrow sees Bridgnorth welcome a Nuneaton side that have lost their last two games.

After previously going on a four-game winning streak, the visitors have since lost to both Sheffield and top-of-the-table Bournville, with the latter preventing Nuneaton from recording a single point.

But Griffiths is still expecting a tough test tomorrow.

“We want to take control early and take our recent form, and the result last week, into this game,” he said.

“We know Nuneaton will kick the ball a lot and try to put us into those difficult situations, they have a good fly-half.

“But we need to take the control ourselves. We’ve scored 291 points in our seven-game run and we want to keep pushing each game until we reach the Bournville fixture at home. The goal is to push those teams at the top.

“Any team we can play at home is good, we put pressure on at home.

“Our biggest strength at the minute is the physical battle.

“We know Nuneaton will put the ball into different areas and we’ll put some pressure on the line-out and scrums with our physicality.”

Newport will look to get back to winning ways at Broadstreet tomorrow.

In Midlands One West, Whitchurch host Stourbridge Lions while Ludlow head to Kenilworth.

Shrewsbury welcome Walsall in Midlands Two West (North), while the Midlands Three West (North) action sees Cleobury Mortimer travel to Old Salts and Telford Hornets host Wednesbury.